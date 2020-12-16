UPDATE: Fairmont State officials announce shelter in place order for the campus, suspect’s name released

UPDATE (December 15, 2020 11:40 p.m.):

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Officials have released additional information that one male was shot and transported to Fairmont Medical Center.

Officials also explained that the male was in, “substantial critical condition,” when he was transported.

UPDATE (December 15, 2020 11:29 p.m.):

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University officials released the following information on their Facebook page regarding the alleged shooting that occurred on Bryant Street.

Fairmont State explained that police are on the look out for David Lewis as a person of interest in the shooting, according to the post.

Lewis is said to be a white male, 6’4,” and 150 pounds. According to officials, he was last seen wearing a blue jacket with white shoes and has a partially shaved head with blue on the tips of his hair.

Lewis was last seen headed East towards the College Lunch on Locust Avenue, according to officials. Fairmont State officials explained that he could be driving a 2006 Maroon Saturn Ion.

Those who have any information should contact the Fairmont City Police Department at (304) 366-4200 or by dialing 911 as Lewis is considered to be armed and dangerous.

At this time Fairmont State is under a shelter in place order until further notice.

ORIGINAL (December 15, 2020 10:24 p.m.):

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Officials responded to the area of Bryant Street and Locust Avenue at the scene of an alleged shooting in Fairmont.

According to officials, one male has been transported to the hospital as a result of the shooting.

Fairmont Police and Fairmont State University Police are currently searching the area for a male involved in the alleged shooting that happened just after 9:30 p.m. Police have notified other area police to be on the lookout for a person of interest.

At this time no names of those involved have been released.

Stay with 12 News as we will bring you more information as it becomes available.