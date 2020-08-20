Officials tour new Canaan Valley multi-purpose facility

DAVIS, W.Va. – Tucker County has a brand new state-of-the-art visitor’s center promoting West Virginia Wildlife.

The United States Deputy Secretary of the Interior, Kate MacGregor; along with the United States Fish and Wildlife Director, Aurelia Skipwith; and Senators Joe Manchin (D) and Shelley Moore Capito (R), took a tour of the new facility at the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge in Davis Thursday morning.

The nearly 10,000 square foot energy efficient building was built from the ground up. The new facility includes a reception and exhibit space and multipurpose room for the public, as well as administrative offices to house staff from the refuge, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) West Virginia Ecological Services field office, and the Office of Law Enforcement. Manager Ron Hollis explained that it is a versatile location.

“It houses three offices,” Hollis said. “West Virginia field office, office of law enforcement and refuge staff. It’s going to be a great contribution to not only the community but to West Virginia and also the United States of America.”

Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, Kate MacGregor, explained her excitement for the facility and that it will be useful to the community as well.

“What’s impressive about this facility is that it also includes space for the local community to use and get school children in and learn more about what we do in our public lands.”

“And this is something that is truly benefiting West Virginia,” Senator Manchin explained. “This is a showplace now. This is a first class operation, seven million dollars, you would be proud of. Every West Virginian would be proud to come here and to see what the valley has to offer.”

Manchin and Capito both sit on the Appropriations Subcommittee and explained that the money comes from the recently passed Great American Outdoors Act.

“Today’s visit was such a treat because I was able to see the progress being made on the Canaan Valley federal facilities,” Senator Capito said. “I have worked to secure the federal funding needed for a new Visitors Center at Canaan Valley for years, and the final product will be state-of-the-art buildings that educate and encourage conservation in wild and wonderful West Virginia.”

Construction is also underway to expand outdoor recreation opportunities and improve trails at the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge.