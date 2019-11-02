Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

Old Stone House in Morgantown hosts its Holiday Open House

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Old Stone House, which is owned by the Morgantown Service League held their annual holiday sale, which helps give back to the community.

The Holiday Open House is being held November 2nd and 3rd from 11-6p.m.

“We’re happy to come upon this time of year because it’s one of the fun times and the most exciting times because we kind of gear up to have all of our Christmas decorations and revamp the house and redecorate and hope we have all of our old friends coming in for their gift buying,” said Iris Smith, Morgantown Service League.

The Morgantown Service league strives to support West Virginia small businesses by selling local items year round as they coordinate with the seasons.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories