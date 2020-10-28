Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A new bargain store celebrated its grand opening in Monongalia County Wednesday.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened its doors this morning at the Morgantown Mall in the old Belk building. The store is known to bargain shoppers for having name brand items at closeout prices.

The store has a variety of departments for almost every need including food, cleaning supplies, personal care items, hardware, automotive, books, and toys. District Team Leader, Jeff Folkenroth explained that Morgantown had a need for this store, especially during the worldwide pandemic.

“We’ve always had essential products for our customers,” Jeff Folenroth. “We have been able to land, and continue to land some big-name brand essentials for our customers and that’s what we are here for. We’re here for the community. We all pull together to make sure that we’re here to help people get through this trying time.”

The “Good Stuff Cheap” store will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will extend those hours closer to the holiday season.