One dead following single motorcycle accident on I-79 in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One person died after a motorcycle crash Monday evening on I-79 in Monongalia County, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers say that the accident happened on I-79 southbound near the Goshen Road exit just after 6:00 p.m. and involved only one vehicle.

According to the State Police, witnesses told authorities that the driver of the motorcycle lost control and struck the guardrail. Witnesses also told troopers that the cause of accident was inclement weather.

According to West Virginia Department of Transportation, traffic is reduced to one southbound lane and advise drivers to expect delays.

Troopers have not released the name of the person at this time.

