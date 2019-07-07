One man dead after police standoff in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – One man is dead following a nearly three-hour long standoff with police at a residence in Bridgeport.

Officers with the Bridgeport Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies, and SWAT teams from both department arrived just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday to a residence on Cherry Street. According to Police, it began as a domestic dispute between an estranged married couple.

According to Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker, the man’s estranged wife had filed a domestic violence petition against him. The man returned to the house and assaulted her, and took possession of a 9 millimeter handgun. She was able to escape and told emergency officials that he threatened to shoot police who arrived on scene.

When officers arrived on scene, they were able to locate the man inside the home by using special equipment along with the Bridgeport Police Department’s mobile command post.

When officers finally entered the residence, they discovered the man had fatally shot himself.

Police had to block several streets around the neighborhood to traffic as SWAT teams continued to try to communicate with the man inside the home.

Right now, there’s no word on the extent of the woman’s injuries and police have not released her name, or the name of the deceased.

