One Person Transported to Grafton City Hospital Following Two Vehicle Accident

Grafton W. Va.- One person was transported to Grafton City Hospital following a two vehicle accident in Taylor County.

According to 911 officials, first responders were alerted of the accident at 6:23 a.m. this morning on North Pike Street in Grafton.

The Grafton fire department, Taylor county EMS and Taylor County Sheriffs Department responded to the scene.

Right now, the roadway is blocked and emergency responders are advising people to use caution while traveling through this area.

