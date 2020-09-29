One player on Tucker County football team tests positive for COVID-19; Mountain Lions shut down for two weeks

PARSONS, W.Va. – Tucker County football head coach AJ Rapp confirmed to 12 Sports that a TCHS football player has tested positive for COVDI-19.

According to Rapp, he and others within the team and high school learned about the positive case on Saturday.

Due to this, and other contact tracing efforts, the Mountain Lions have been shut down for two weeks, and will not play again until mid-Ocotober.

According to Rapp, this positive case on the team is not believed to be connected to the positive case within the Moorefield High School football program. Tucker County played against Moorefield on Sept. 18, with neither side knowing that Moorefield had an infected person at the game.

The single case within the Mountain Lions program is believed to be part of the overall outbreak within the county.

Tucker County is now the second local team to have a case within its program since the football season began, joining Lincoln.

The good news for the Mountain Lions, according to Rapp, is that he’s been given permission to conduct outdoor practices in small groups during the two-week layoff. This will continue to allow Rapp to work with his young team.

After having this past Friday off, Tucker County will go close to one month without playing a game. The next scheduled game that the Mounain Lions will be able to participate in will be played on Oct. 16 in Parsons against Hundred.

Stay with 12 Sports and 12 News as we continue to provide updates on the COVID-19 outbreak in Tucker County.