Open house held for Children’s Home Society of West Virginia

An open house was held on Saturday for the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia.

The event was to celebrate the 123rd anniversary of the organization, as well as the opening of its new office located on Commerce Drive.

Free Kona Ice, Corn Hole, face painting, and other activities were provided for children.

Children’s Home Society is a non-profit child welfare organization.

Foster care and adoption services are provided here.

“This new space is actually triple the size of where we came from. So we have enough offices for everybody to have their own individual office. We have our own training room now, which we have not had in a very long time, which presents us with a lot of opportunities to be able to train our families and invite others in if they need space in the community,” said Brandi Davis, Regional Director.

The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia has 13 sites across the state.