Open House held to showcase new Cool Springs VFD

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – An open house was held Saturday to show off the new Cool Springs Volunteer Fire Department.

Kids were able to play in a bounce house, use a fire house, and visit with a Paw Patrol character.

The department has been under construction for over a year.

The Cool Springs VFD is now located at 2760, Kingwood Pike, which gives better access to areas when emergencies arise.

“We’re right off the road, so we have a better response time, and before, we were down over a hill off of the Kingwood Pike and in the wintertime, it was a lot harder to get up out than it is here,” said Robert Skipper, Captain of the Cool Springs VFD.

The new Cool Springs Volunteer Fire Department was made possible through a fire levy in Monongalia County.