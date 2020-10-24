Operation Christmas Child to offer virtual options amid COVID-19 pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Local organizations all over North Central West Virginia will be participating in Operation Christmas Child again this year, to help send holiday packages overseas.

Churches, schools, and many other organizations will gather donations and pack shoeboxes with gifts and personal items, as well as school supplies to be sent to children around the world in time for Christmas.

Once boxes are put together, often during packing events, they can be sent to one of several thousand drop off locations across the country on national collection week beginning November 14th. This year offers virtual options as well due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information about Operation Christmas Child and the virtual options can be found here.