Oscar Tshiebwe announces he will return to WVU for sophomore season

Bob Huggins will be getting his breakout freshman star for his sophomore season.

After originally declaring his intent to test the NBA waters, Oscar Tshiebwe announced on his Twitter account that he will be returning to the Mountaineers for the 2020-21 season, citing uncertainty in the current climate.

“As I always mentioned, I would be at WVU for my sophomore season, but I wanted to gain knowledge from the NBA on the process and my standing with the NBA,” Tshiebwe said in the tweet. “I was very pleased to receive my evaluation, which was actually higher than my expectations but not at the level that meets my goal.”

This is my next chapter and I leave everything in God's hands🙏🏾 I do this for the mountaineers💙💛 pic.twitter.com/Py5YHHZvXD — Big O (@Oscartshiebwe34) April 26, 2020

Tshiebwe was in the starting lineup for all of WVU’s 31 games this past season, leading the team with 11.3 points per game. He earnedAll-Big 12 and all-district honors, while sitting tenth on ESPN.com’s list of best college basketball players for 2020-21.

On the return of his star freshman, Huggins said in a press release that he is “pleased.”

“Oscar went through the process in a systematic and professional manner by exploring his options,” WVU men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins said. “He was able to gain feedback from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee that will help him in the future. We’re pleased that he will be a Mountaineer next season.”