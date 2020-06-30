Outdoor Basketball League starts summer season in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Thanks to Governor Jim Justice allowing outdoor sporting events, a tradition that’s been in Upshur County since 1967 was able to continue this summer.

The Upshur County Recreation Complex Men’s Basketball League started its season Monday evening, the league has put strict COVID-19 precautions into place to ensure everyone’s health and safety.

Unless on the court, players and spectators are to remain six feet apart and anyone who has traveled to any hot spots is not allowed to play, until they have self-quarantined for 14 days.

“We try to make it as professional as we can because you know we have semi-pro basketball teams here, we have players that have played college basketball for you know four years or whatever and so we want to make sure that the games are reffed and fairly reffed,” said Mitchell Shaw, President of the Upshur County Recreation Complex.

The league consists of eleven teams including players from several division-two institutions from around the region and both the varsity and junior varsity teams from Buckhannon-Upshur High School.

All proceeds will go to benefit the Upshur County Recreation Complex and the Stockert Youth Center in Buckhannon.