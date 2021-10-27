Pace Enterprises honors caregiver with ‘Helping Hands’ Award

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In honor of the commitment and hard work of family caregivers of people with disabilities, PACE Enterprises is hosted its annual awards program Wednesday to recognize the community’s most exceptional caregiver.

Officials with PACE Enterprises said this award is intended to pay tribute to an individual for whom compassion is second nature, and those who not only provide care to people with developmental disabilities and special needs across a broad range of conditions and illnesses. This year’s winner was Kimberly Matuga who received a plaque and a $500 award from the Brandon Stewart Memorial Fund.

“You see things from both sides of the fence, you see it from a caregiver at home, and you also see if from a standpoint of a professional working with it. So, it gives you a really unique perspective that you’re able to empathize with families and understand their needs when you’re doing it,” Matuga said. “I have worked in birth to three for about 16 years and taught as a special education teacher in Monongalia County for 12 or 13 years now.”

Matuga added that without a place like PACE for her son to go he would have nowhere to be and less of a purpose. And the family is very thankful for organizations like PACE that provide for those with disabilities who give those individuals a purposeful meaning in life.

“In the past people with disabilities like my son, when they aged out of the school system at graduation or the ages of 21, when you age out of those services there was nothing, there was absolutely nothing. They just went home and sat. And with PACE, and with organizations like PACE they have somewhere to go, they have a purpose in their life,” Matuga said. “He has a job, he gets a paycheck, he has friends here, he has a social life. It’s, it’s everything.

The Helping Hand Award is given annually to a family caregiver whose contribution is vital to the independence and quality of life of a person with a disability.