Paranormal Expo held in Cheat Lake

Morgantown, W.Va. – Several paranormal enthusiasts gathered in Cheat lake for the first paranormal expo in the area.

The event hosted psychics, mediums, ghost hunters, and paranormal activity experts to share their experiences and provide their services to those in attendance.

Many attendee’s also enjoyed guest speakers who shared stories of paranormal activity within the mountain state.

“If you have a curiosity, look up groups and events like this to be able to come out and talk about it because everybody here has had something happen so they’re not going to look at you like you’re crazy,” said Greg Graham, Paranormal Investigator.

Event officials say the turnout exceeded their expectations and they plan on hosting more expos in the future.