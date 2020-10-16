Paranormal W.Va: The Ogua Monster

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A 20-foot-long monster is said to lurk along the Monongahela River in Marion County. This river monster has had several names over the years; the Rivesville Monster and the Hoult Monster, but it is most commonly known as Ogua.

The Ogua is said to be a 500 pound, giant alligator snapping turtle-like creature.

“The Hoult Monster is very much like a giant turtle, and it has its bases in prehistoric animals. There were giant turtles in this area if you go back through that time,” West Virginia Storyteller Jason Burns explained.

This giant turtle monster is most known for its ability to come onto land and crush deer whole. The Ogua was first reported back in 1745, by a family living in Hoult, W.Va.

The legend tells of a 12-year-old boy, who allegedly was pulled under the water by the Ogua while fishing with his family. The boy was never seen again.

Since then, others have reported spotting the Ogua all around Marion County.