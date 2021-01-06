Parents and teachers discuss school re-entry concerns at Harrison County BOE meeting

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Board of education met Tuesday evening with many parents and educators talking about Governor Jim Justice’s recommendation of an in-classroom re-entry plan for schools.

Many of those who spoke out during delegations stated that with COVID-19 outbreaks growing in the state, they have many concerns. One of those concerns is social distancing stating that some classrooms do not provide enough space for social distancing. Also, educators said they would like to see the county stay with the plan that was put in place in the fall.

“This is ever-changing, and who would know that we would be here. Of course, we all know it’s a pandemic, but you know we were hoping that we would be further along with vaccines and where we were at but were not. But there is hope; we now have hope, were seeing that we’ve got our first round of vaccines going out on Thursday with our staff. We’ve got another round starting next week,” said Dora Stutler, Superintendent of Harrison County Schools.

Parents and educators alike expressed that they want five days a week of classroom instruction postponed until the COCID-19 vaccine is readily available to staff and students creating a safe learning environment.

“As you can see, there is a lot of concerns about that. Just the transmission rate across the county and the high levels that we are seeing. So, I understand the concerns,” Stutler said.

Those who spoke promoted the idea of looking into a blended model between classroom instruction and virtual modes. Those in favor of the blended education model said that it would give staff enough time to properly clean and sanitize areas the students and staff utilize after each day of in-class instruction.

“As a school system, when we put out our plan originally for the blended model and the two days a week, we addressed all of those things because they were concerns. And those concerns have not went away. So, with the five-day model, of course, a lot of those protocols cannot be followed completely as we were doing in the blended model,” Sutler said.

Many educators and parents who spoke at the meeting said they do not feel safe re-entering the schools with the DHHR map colors in the red or orange color code.

Superintendent Stuttler said a re-entry plan would be forthcoming soon following conversations with the public, teachers, and health officials.