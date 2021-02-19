UPDATE: Man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his grandson’s mother waives rights to a preliminary hearing

UPDATE (2/19/21 7 p.m.):

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The suspect in Alexa Randolph’s death has waived his rights to a preliminary hearing in magistrate court.

Suspect Gary Smith II was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on February 19, 2021, where a magistrate was set to decide if there was probable cause for the case to be sent over to the circuit court.

“Mr. Smith waived his right to the preliminary in the magistrate court, so the case will now be bound over to the circuit for consideration by the next grand jury,” said Smith’s attorney Chris Wilson.

Smith was arrested and charged for first-degree murder for the death of Alex Randolph whose body was found inside her vehicle in the parking lot of the Hornbeck Road Walmart in Morgantown.

Smith’s attorney also stated a potential trial date sometime in the upcoming weeks. Until that time comes, he will be held at North Central Regional Jail without bond.

UPDATE (2/11/21 3:00 p.m.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. –– The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department has released additional on the arrest of a man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his grandson’s mother, Alexa Randolph.

Gary Smith II

A criminal complaint filed by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department stated that after Alexa Randolph was reported missing on January 28, it was determined that her last known location was in the area of of a residence on Arkwright Avenue in Morgantown. The complaint stated this residence was where her son’s grandfather, Gary Smith II, 60, lived and where her son was staying.

Randolph was then found dead inside the trunk of her vehicle at the Walmart located on Hornbeck Road on Jan. 29 and her death was determined a homicide by the State Medical Examiner shortly after.

The criminal complaint stated that during the investigation, detectives located what is believed to be the corresponding crime scene in the garage area of Smith’s residence. Deputies said Smith also made several unsolicited statements implicating himself in Randolph’s death and provided intimate information of the crime that has since been corroborated.

Smith has been charged with first-degree murder, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail without bond.

ORIGINAL (2/10/21 4:00 p.m.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An arrest has been made in connection to the death of Alexa Randolph.

According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, Gary Smith, 60, of Morgantown has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of Alexa Randolph.

Smith is the paternal grandfather of Randolph’s child; Smith has been arraigned before Monongalia County Magistrate Ron Bane and taken to North Central Regional Jail where he awaits a preliminary hearing, according to the release.

Randolph was reported missing to Morgantown Police on January 28, and her body was found inside the trunk of her own vehicle at the Walmart parking lot on Hornbeck Road the following day. Randolph’s death was later ruled a homicide following her autopsy.

On the date of the incident, Randolph’s vehicle was dropped off at Walmart at 75 Retail Circle in Morgantown at 8:52 p.m. and Smith “left on foot,” deputies said.

Those with information into the incident or who may have witnessed Smith walking on Grafton Road on Jan. 28 are asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department at 304-291-7218; an investigation into the incident is still ongoing.