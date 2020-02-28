Pause for Paws event brings local shelter animals to Salem University

SALEM, W.Va. – College students are often very stressed, some are balancing school work, a part-time job and volunteering. Salem University reached out to one local organization to hopefully help students feel less overwhelmed this time of year.

The Pause for Paws event brought cats and dogs from the Doddridge County Humane Society to Salem University to let students spend some time with them during the day. This provided positive interaction for both the students and the animals.

“Students are not allowed animals in the residence halls, so students who have animals at home begin missing them, and so this is a great opportunity for them to pet the cats, play with dogs, walk dogs around campus and it just kind of creates and energy that they might not have otherwise,” said Salem University Dean of Students Dennis McNaboe.

University officials said this gives students a chance to take a break from studying and a chance to de-stress.

“We don’t have finals in the traditional sense, so this is a great opportunity for students to relieve stress before the end of classes. We end classes this Sunday, so this is an opportunity for them before they take any final exams,” said McNaboe.

This was the event’s second year and both Salem university and the Doddridge County Humane Society said that they were happy with the turnout and would like to see the partnership continue.

“We have anywhere between 75 and 100 students participate in the event throughout the day, and so it’s absolutely something we would bring back,” said McNaboe

All animals present at Pause for Paws are currently available for adoption. The Doddridge County Humane Society is located at 1286 Wiseman Run Road in Salem.