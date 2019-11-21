PC&TC and Salem University sign articulation agreement

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – An articulation agreement was signed at Pierpont Community and Technical College between Pierpont and Salem University.

The agreement said students who graduate from Pierpont can transfer credits to Salem University to continue on to get a bachelors degree at a 50 percent reduced tuition. This opportunity was made prominent to both presidents to help get the most experience, and education, to result in the most success post college.

Salem University President Dan Finuf said the passion Pierpont has toward student success in the long term is why this was so necessary.

“We believed that partnership was appropriate, and needed, because their passion, and drive towards the mission to make student success past graduation, is someone we had to join with,” said Finuf.

