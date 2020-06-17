Peaceful protest held in Fairmont for equality and unity

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County residents from all walks of life joined together Tuesday in front of the court house in Fairmont to show support for peace and unity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Organizers explained it’s important to express themselves peacefully because they have seen a lot of riots happening nationally. They also said they want equality for anyone suffering injustices.

“We got racism everywhere. We got racism even in our highest powers that are basically making all this happen, because there has been a lot of talk that riots starting because of people being paid do it, you know. Then they blame the peaceful protesters and stuff like that and thankfully we haven’t had anything like that happen here,” Demetrius Mitchell, a resident of Fairmont and organizer of the peaceful protest.

Fairmont Police were on hand to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance making sure protesters, and counter protesters, remained peaceful.