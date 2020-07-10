Pennsylvania man sentenced to more than 6 years for drug and money laundering charges in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for illegally distributing drugs and money laundering, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Mark Edward Beatty

Mark Edward Beatty, 42, of Gans, Pennsylvania, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of money laundering in October 2019, according to the release.

Officials explained that Beatty admitted to distributing controlled substances in Monongalia County and elsewhere from 2014 to 2018. He also admitted to taking proceeds from drug sales and depositing that money into an account held by DB. Construction, knowing the money was illegally obtained and knowing the transaction was meant to conceal the source of the proceeds, the release stated.

A money judgement was also made in the amount of $1,845,000, according to officials.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigative Division, the Drug Enforcement Administration Tactical Diversion Squad, the Morgantown Police Department, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police BCI investigated.

Officials explained that these charges are the result of investigations supported by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) under the Attorney General-led Synthetic Opioid Surge (SOS)/Special Operations Division (SOD) Project Clean Sweep. This initiative seeks to reduce the supply of synthetic opioids in “hot spot” areas previously identified by the Attorney General of the United States, thereby reducing drug overdoses and drug overdose deaths, and identify wholesale distribution networks and sources of supply operating nationally and internationally.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over this case. Beatty is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail.