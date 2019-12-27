Pepperoni Rolls and Football With John Cole, Part Five

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After coaching Bridgeport to the Double-A state football title earlier this month, Indians head coach John Cole joined our Ryan Decker in studio for an interview with a twist. 

The “twist” being that the two ate a homemade pepperoni roll after every question.

In the final part of this five-part interview series, Cole is asked about Bridgeport’s upcoming move to Triple-A, and how that could be a motivation for his team, and then asked to pick which homemade pepperoni roll he likes best.

All previous parts of the series can be found by clicking on this link.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate a remarkable women

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories