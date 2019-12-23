Days
Pepperoni Rolls and Football With John Cole, Part 1

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After coaching Bridgeport to the Double-A state football title earlier this month, Indians head coach John Cole joined our Ryan Decker in studio for an interview with a twist.

The “twist” being that the two ate a homemade pepperoni roll after every question.

In Part One of this five-part feature series, Cole talks about winning his first championship as a head coach, and about coaching in games where Bridgeport might not be the favorite to win.

The rest of the series will come out throughout the week, where they’ll talk more about the Indians’ championship game against Bluefield, Cole’s job as a teacher, and the biggest lessons he’s learned as a head coach.

