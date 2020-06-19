Philanthropist Betty Puskar’s memorial service held at WVU Erickson Alumni Center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Philanthropist Betty Puskar’s memorial service was held on Friday at the West Virginia University Erickson Alumni Center.

The event was well attended and officiated by Rev. Junius Lewis. Puskar passed away on Sunday, June 14 in her Morgantown home at the age of 80. She was a long time supporter of WVU. She was remembered fondly by WVU Preside E. Gordon Gee who attended the memorial.

“West Virginia University has lost a great friend in Betty Puskar, but her legacy will live on in the lives she has helped save or prolong through her advocacy and support of women’s health,” WVU President Gordon Gee said in a WVU Foundation press release. “The Betty Puskar Breast Care Center is but one result of her philanthropy and commitment to the betterment of our community. West Virginia University and West Virginia will always be grateful for her lively and generous spirit.”

Puskar’s coffin being wheeled out of the Erickson Alumni Center before funeral procession

Puskar was a big advocate for breast cancer treatment. She battled breast cancer in 1985 and after her successful bout, she decided to help establish a state of the art breast cancer treatment center in Morgantown.

Thus the Betty Puskar Breast Cancer Center was established at WVU Medicine in 1994. Puskar remained an advocate for breast cancer awareness throughout the rest of her life. According to the WVU Foundation release, Puskar was often referred to as the “First Lady of Morgantown” and she was unquestionably West Virginia’s poster figure for the war on cancer.

“Betty Puskar will always be a hero to the women of West Virginia,” Dr. Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, interim director of the WVU Cancer Institute said in the release. “There aren’t many she has not touched whether directly at the breast center she founded, championed and supported for all those years or indirectly through her advocacy for women’s access to high-quality breast cancer screening and treatment. For me, she embodies what survivorship is – living life to the fullest, embracing what was dealt to her and maximizing her ability to influence others to improve the healthcare for West Virginians. The WVU Cancer Institute lost an ally and most importantly, a friend. We will miss her tremendously and vow to honor her legacy as we advocate for and deliver cutting edge cancer care across West Virginia.”

WVU Medicine President and CEO Albert Wright also shared his appreciation for the work Puskar did in her lifetime.

“Betty Puskar was a fierce advocate for breast cancer patients in West Virginia and a loyal friend to WVU Medicine,” Wright said in the release. “Not only did she support the WVU Cancer Institute financially and with her time, she also supported several other programs, including WVU Medicine Children’s. We will miss her personality, her generosity, and, most importantly, her friendship. There will never be another person like Betty Puskar. It was a pleasure to have known her.”