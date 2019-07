PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Philippi Water Department has issued a boil water advisory for parts of the city.

The department is advising residents living in North Philippi, including Sycamore, Beech, Maple, Gall, Locust, Boyles and 5th Street extension, as well as all of Downtown from covered bridge to Used Car Company.

Customers here are advised not to drink water without boiling it first.

Questions are to be directed to 304.457-3700 ext. 221.

There’s no date as to when this advisory will be lifted.