Pierpont Community College shares update about positive COVID-19 rumors

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Tuesday, posts were spread across Facebook stating that there were possible positive cases of COVID-19 at Pierpont Advanced Technology Center.

Vice President of Finance and Administration, Dale Bradly, emphasized the claims were just rumors.

Officials explained that a female student at the advanced technology center started to feel ill, and took it upon herself to call 911, and the Marion County EMS responded. She thought they were signs on COVID-19, and after examination, the EMS team that responded thought it could be possible and took her to a different facility.

From there, Pierpont Community College does not know updates on the status on the student.

“As far as we know right now, there are absolutely no positive coronavirus cases at the school,” Bradley said. “Although, if Pierpont has any positive COVID-19 cases, we will take all the necessary actions to protect our students, faculty, and staff. The appropriate actions, while maintaining the medical integrity of that individual that might be involved.”

After the student was removed from the school, Pierpont officials decided to close the school, and cancel class early on August 18 to perform sanitation of the entire facility at Technology Park. This decision was made so students could resume classes on Wednesday August 19, and feel safe being in the building.

Pierpont did not require students to get tested prior to the start of classes, nor did they provid testing for students and staff.

Bradley said following this situation, the university went and set up COVID-19 testing for all students, staff and faculty that will be held Thursday, August 20.