Pierpont Community & Technical College hosts ‘Mylan Day’ for employees

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Pierpont Community & Technical College hosted a “Mylan Day” on Wednesday.

Mylan is the former name of the Viatris pharmaceutical company in Morgantown that has announced that it will close end of July.

Employees came to explore the educational opportunities at Pierpont. Admission counselors, faculty and financial aid counselors were there as well to help answer any questions. The college also gave tours of its Advanced Technology Center.

“At the end of the day education is important,” Anthony Hancock, President of Pierpont Community & Technical College, said. “We know it’s important to people who are being displaced and so it’s just an opportunity to let them know the Pierpont is here for them.”

Pierpont has many programs available for financial aid, including the WV Invests Grant. West Virginia Invests is a “last-dollar-in” financial aid program designed to cover the cost of basic tuition and fees.

Viatris employees, who are members of the United Steelworkers union, held a rally at the Governor’s Mansion, in Charleston, Tuesday, calling for more help from the state, to save their jobs.

An emergency town hall meeting for employees has been called for Thursday evening.