Pierpont President Johnny Moore says goodbye to the mountain state to move back home

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Monday, President Dr. Johnny Moore addressed the media about his decision to step down as president at Pierpont Community and Technical College to move back to his home state.

Moore said this decision was focused on family. He saw the opportunity for his family to be all together in the same place, and couldn’t pass that up.

“I want my grandson to be able to grow up near his grandfather. I want them to have a chance to go to a basketball game together in person,” said Moore. “When I thought about things like that, I couldn’t say no to having that opportunity for them.”

Moore is grateful for everything in the last five years in West Virginia brought him. He said the position he took exceeded his expectations, and he will be leaving with a lot more than he came with.

“Pierpont is solid. I mean we’re solid. During the course of five years, we’ve done a lot of work to help ensure that we have a solid foundation. We’ve done a lot of the heavy lifting, and whoever the board decides to bring on, I know they will continue to reach this high expectations and take this community college beyond that. What I’m going to miss most is, as I said, I may be leaving, but I’m taking with me a lot of memories, and great friendships.” Dr. Johnny Moore, President

One tip Moore wanted to share for whoever fills his shoes is always focusing on building up rather than looking to fix the past.

Moore’s official last day is on February 1, and he has full faith the board will find the perfect replacement that will bring Pierpont Community and Technical college to a whole new level.