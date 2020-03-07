Pin-ups on Tour hosts a night of vintage fun supporting WV veterans

Morgantown, W.Va. – A national touring production of Pin-Ups on Tour performed at the Metropolitan Theatre in Morgantown Friday night.

The group features World War II style burlesque and variety show that supports hospitalized veterans. Veterans and active duty service members attend the showings free of charge as a way for the group to thank veterans for their service. Part of the groups mission is to bring smiles to their faces. Some of the proceeds went to help Operation Welcome, home which is a veteran’s organization in Morgantown.

“It’s been so amazing working with them (Operation Welcome Home). Jamie is has been so great, this morning he is the one who set up us going to the West Virginia VA home in Clarksburg. And it was just so amazing going in and performing for the veterans and visiting with them, and just talking to so many especially WWII veterans because it’s such a treat to be able to hear their stories since there is not many of them left,” said Becky Fullington, Pin-Ups on tour performer.

Cast members take gifts to hospitalized veterans across America who are not able to make it out to their performances.

“It means a lot to be able to give back to the community and spread joy and help our veterans,” said Alana Jones, Pin-Ups on Tour Performer.

The group first started entertaining veterans in 2015 and have performed in in 45 states, donated more than 3,500 tickets to military heroes, and have entertained nearly 3,000 active duty and veteran service members in VA hospitals across the U.S.

Throughout the years, Pin-Ups on Tour has donated $50,000 in free veteran tickets and monetary donations to non-profits such as AmVets, Heels for Combat Boots, Recon Sniper Foundations, Pin-Ups for Vets, American Legion Posts and VFW Posts.