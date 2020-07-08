Police chase results with multiple injures, arrests in Harrison County

STONEWOOD, W.Va. – A pursuit in Stonewood resulted in two people having injuries and two people being detained on Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit started at Cost Avenue and ended on Stonewood Bridge.

There is no word at this time about the extent of the injuries, however one person that was injured was also detained. The other person was injured in a separate car that was struck from the pursuit.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Anmoore Police Department, Stonewood Police Department, Clarksburg Police Department, Department of Natural Resources, Nutter Fort Fire Department, Stonewood Fire Department, Anmoore EMS all responded.

