1 person transported after police pursuit in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – On Thursday, one person transported to the hospital after a police pursuit leading to a vehicle striking the guardrail on I-79 southbound lanes in Marion County, according 911 officials.

911 officials told 12 News that police were alerted of a black Subaru WRX exceeding speeds of 110 mph on I-79. The pursuit began on on milemarker 136 and lasted four miles to the White Hall southbound exit.

The White Hall southbound exit ramps are shut down.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to officials.

White Hall Police told 12 News on scene that one person was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene alongside Marion County Rescue Squad, Pleasant Valley Fire Department and West Virginia State Police.

Fairmont Police Department is investigating the incident.

