DHHR CPS Intake worker accused of attempting to abduct child relative arrested in Florida

UPDATE: 04/13/21 10:08 p.m.: On Tuesday, Grafton Police Department confirmed Sandra Sue Blankemeyer has been arrested in Florida.

Police had been searching for her since Saturday after they said she attempted to remove her two-year-old great niece from her father’s care and take her to her mother, Blankemeyer’s niece, back in December.

Grafton Police Officer Misty Nicholas said Blankemeyer was arrested without incident and is awaiting extradition.

According to officials, Blankemeyer faces one felony charge of attempting to abduct, kidnap or conceal a child, and further charges may be pending.

GRAFTON, W.Va. — The Grafton Police Department seeks help locating a woman who is being accused of attempting to abduct a child.

According to criminal complaint, Officers responded to a call on Dec. 12, 2020 and Dec. 20, 2020 regarding custody issues. The child in question is the biological daughter, 2-years-old, of Misty Bolner and John Forbes. On Dec. 12, 2020, the officer explained to both parties that each parent has equal rights to the child and could not remove the child from either party.

On Dec. 12, 2020, the officer also made a referral to Child Protective Services based on information provided by the child’s biological father, John Forbes, and his girlfriend, Glenda Biggins. The information they provided was against the child’s biological mother, Bolner, the complaint states.

On or around Dec. 17, 2020, the officer received a disposition for the referral report placed on Dec. 12, 2020. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Children and Families stated that the referral placed on Dec. 12, 2020 had not been assigned for assessment due to the information not meeting legal definition of child abuse or neglect, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, on Dec. 20, 2020, Biggins and Forbes made contact with the same officer stating that a woman who worked for Child Protective Services arrived at their residence. Forbes stated that he recognized the woman as Sandra Sue Blankemeyer, the aunt of the child’s biological mother.

Forbes stated that he asked Blankemeyer what she wanted through the door. Blankemeyer then flashed her DHHR identification badge through the peephole on the door, claiming to be at the residence to perform a CPS home investigation, the complaint states.

After telling Blankemeyer that they did not want her at their home, she then walked back to her vehicle and proceeded to call Biggins on her cell phone. Blankemeyer told Biggins that her and Forbes were failing to comply with her investigation and that she would call law enforcements to remove the child from their custody, according to criminal complaint.

The complaint states that Forbes and Biggins agreed to bring the child onto the porch. Blankemeyer met them on the porch and inspected the child’s body. Forbes states that Blankemeyer then held the child and told Forbes to follow her to the car so she could return the child to the mother. Forbes told Blankemeyer that he could return the child on his own.

After Blankemeyer left the residence, Forbes and Biggins called 911 to confirm that Blankemeyer worked for the DHHR. The officer then tried to contact Blankemeyer through he number used to call Biggins, but was met with a recoded message stating the line was to Central Intake and unable to recieve messages, according to the complaint.

According to criminal complaint, the officer called the Child Protective Services Hotline and explained to Central Intake the situation. The officer then asked for Central Intake to confirm whether an open case existed for the involved parties. The officer was then given the same number Blankmeyer called Biggins from and asked to confirm that she as assigned to the case.

The complaint states that Blankemeyer then called the Grafton Police Department from her personal cell phone asking about a state law that would force law enforcements to accompany a mother to receive her child.

The officer proceeded to the home of Forbes and Biggins to obtain verbal and written statements. While on scene, the officer was contacted by the on-call worker for Taylor County CPS, Shawntra Raschella, asking to speak to Forbes. When Forbes handed the phone back to the officer, Raschella stated that he had described the defendant [Blankemeyer] perfectly referencing the employment photo on file, according to complaint.

Through further investigation, the officer discovered that Blankemeyer had placed a call to Harrison-Taylor Emergency Services Dispatch Headquarters requesting to speak to Chief Deputy Randy Durrett from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office. When Headquarters advised Blankmeyer that Deputy Durrett was out of service for the day and offered to connect her to him, Blankemeyer stated that she had been all over town looking for him. At the end of the conversation, Blankemeyer stated that the officer was actively calling her and disconnected the line, the complaint states.

According to the criminal complaint, Blankemeyer stated that she was in Mannington, W.Va. all day on Dec. 20, 2020 and was not in Grafton at all that day. Blankemeyer refused to attend any further interviews because she “was never at the residence.” A phone call was immediately made to Bolner, where she stated that Blankemeyer had been at her apartment in Grafton.

On Dec. 22, 2020, the officer spoke with Rebecca Carson, Central Intake Director, and Justin Ash, Central Intake Coordinator. Director Carson explained Blankemeyer’s job description and role with Central Intake – which entails answering phone calls at Central Intake Headquarters in Fairmont, W.Va. and assigning cases to field workers. Director Carson stated that Blankemeyer’s position was limited to Headquarters and allowed for no field work, the complain states.

Blankemeyer was acting out of scope for her position when she arrived at the residence of Forbes and Biggins on Dec. 20, 2020, stating to be there for a home investigation. Blankemeyer misrepresented her authority by using the color of her officer and credentials to gain access to the child.

A felony arrest warrant was placed for Blankemeyer for the attempt to abduct, kidnap or conceal a child. Anyone with any information regarding Blankemeyer’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Grafton Police Department at (304) 265-0101