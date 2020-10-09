Police search for missing juvenile from Garrett County

by: WBOY News Staff

GRANTSVILLE, MD. -The Maryland State Police are asking for assistance in searching for a missing girl from Garrett County.

Danelle Ruth Miller, 14, ran away from her residence in the Grantsville area of Garrett County on October 7.

Miller was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, blue jeans, green tennis shoes and a blue and gold Northern Huskies backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Miller’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack at 301-387-1101 or 301-895-110.

