Police searching for man involved in carjacking at Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Police Department is searching for a man in connection to a carjacking situation that happened Friday afternoon.

According to Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker, officers responded to the Meadowbrook Mall on a report of a carjacking at approximately 1:14 p.m. on Friday.

A 16-year-old female had been sitting in her car outside of JC Penney in a black 2016 Kia Forte when a male approached her, according to Chief Walker.

Chief Walker said that the male then forced her out of her car and then proceeded to drive away.

The carjacker is said to be a white male, mid to late 20’s, wearing a grey shirt, jeans and a dark blue hoodie. The male also had a backpack with green stripes.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department assisted on the scene as well but the Bridgeport Police Department is investigating.

Chief Walker said that there is no reason to be alarmed at this point as the incident is believed to be an isolated occurrence. He said that this is the first incident like this in his recollection in, “quite some time.”

However he suggested that people stay vigilant and aware of their surroundings at all times, especially during this time of year.

Chief Walker said that there is no indication, at this point, that the carjacker was armed with any weapon. The direction of the carjacker is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is advised to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at (304) 842-8260.