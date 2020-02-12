Popular chain restaurant, Jersey Mike’s, opens in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new location of a popular chain restaurant is bringing a little more variation to Emily Drive in Clarksburg.

Jersey Mike’s Subs held a ribbon cutting and grand opening Wednesday morning at their new location.

The restaurant offers both hot and cold subs in three sizes; mini, regular and giant. They also offer a new rewards system for frequent customers. Customers can sign up either online or in-store.

Owners of the location said that opening this location was a two-year process, but after all of the hard work, they are excited to see what this brings for the community.

“We’re so happy to be here supporting our local charity wings of hope and we’re just happy to be here. It’s a great community. I grew up around here. We’re just happy about this place and we’re going to make sure you know Jersey Mike’s is a sub above,” said owner Ricky Frame.

Frame also said the restaurant’s most popular sub’s include the Italian and the Philly Cheese Steak.

Customers who attended the grand opening received cards offering a free sub this week with a donation of at least $2 to Wings of Hope, which benefits cancer patients.