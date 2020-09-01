Possible Harrison County Courthouse annex continues to draw opposition from community

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The issue of adding an annex to the Harrison County Courthouse has continued to cause some controversy among the community.

Harrison County Commissioner Patsy Trecost said that he is opposed to the addition and has not received any messages from citizens who are in favor of the annex.

Trecost, and many other community members who have recently protested spending tax dollars on the annex, would rather spend the money on a wider variety of things for the betterment of the area.

“We want it to continue to grow out there with jobs and economic development. It’s just a win for everybody. We can’t do everything, and if we do try to do everything it’s going to cut into what we can do throughout the county for all of the county,” said Trecost.

