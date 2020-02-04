Pothole on bridge causes part of I-68 to shut down

SABRATON, W.Va. – Road deterioration has caused the right, eastbound lane of I-68 near mile marker 3.0 to be shut down Tuesday afternoon.

According to the WV 511 Twitter, one of two eastbound lanes are closed and drivers who are travelling through the area should use caution.

Pot hole Bridge on I-68 EB at Mile Marker 3.0.

1 of 2 eastbound lanes are closed.

Use caution when traveling through this area.

The lane that crosses over Lover Aarons Creek Road (WV 64) will remain closed while DOH bridge crews are making repairs, according to the WV Department of Highways.

There is no word on if any accidents or injuries have been caused as a result of the pothole.

