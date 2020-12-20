Precautions to take when sledding this winter

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sledding is one of the best ways to enjoy a day out in the snow. However, if the proper precautions aren’t taken, it can result in injury.

Sledding feet first is a good way to avoid injury.

A new study by researchers at the Center for Injury Research and Policy found that children were almost seven times as likely to sustain an injury from sledding compared to adults.

A large majority of injuries come when there is a collision. A collision can be caused by crashing into an object like a tree or fence, or another person walking by or on another sled.

The most likely injury from a collision is to the head, but other bodily injuries can occur if safety is not taken care of.

Helmets are an effective precaution measure to prevent head injuries.

Some ways to stay protected while sledding include: