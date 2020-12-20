Precautions to take when sledding this winter

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sledding is one of the best ways to enjoy a day out in the snow. However, if the proper precautions aren’t taken, it can result in injury.
A new study by researchers at the Center for Injury Research and Policy found that children were almost seven times as likely to sustain an injury from sledding compared to adults.
A large majority of injuries come when there is a collision. A collision can be caused by crashing into an object like a tree or fence, or another person walking by or on another sled.
The most likely injury from a collision is to the head, but other bodily injuries can occur if safety is not taken care of.
Some ways to stay protected while sledding include:
- Wearing a helmet
- Checking the surroundings before going down
- Going down the hill feet first
- Use a sled that can be steered