Preston Co. investigators looking for information after body found in Fortney’s Mill area

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help with an ongoing death investigation.

According to Capt. T.N. Tichnell, the body of Philip “Buckie” Barlow was discovered Saturday morning in the Fortney’s Mill area of Preston County. On May 29, Barlow was reported missing, after his truck was found on fire.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with security camera footage of a roadway south of WV Route 7 and west of WV Route 72, between the dates of May 28th and 29th, to retain the footage and contact authorities or call (304) 329-1611 ext. 2153.

Officials have not released details regarding Barlow’s death.

