Preston Co. man arrested after allegedly fleeing from W.Va. state troopers

ALBRIGHT, W.Va. – A Preston County man has been arrested after fleeing from a W.Va. State Trooper.

According to a criminal complaint, A trooper was searching the Albright area of Preston County in reference to locating a dark colored Jeep that had recklessly fled from another trooper.

Troopers said that the trooper located the Jeep traveling on Hudson Mill Road and activated his emergency lights as he began to approach the Jeep face-first in his police cruiser.

As the trooper approached the Jeep, the driver reversed the Jeep and began to flee in a reckless manner, according to court documents.

Officials said that passenger, Matthew Clark, opened the front passenger door and attempted to exit the Jeep, although the driver continued to quickly reverse dangerously away from the trooper. Clark did jump out of the Jeep as well as the back passenger, Ernest Gank, who jumped out of the rear passenger side door.

As Gank tried to jump out, according to court documents, the rear passenger door nearly struck him as the Jeep was backing up. After this, the vehicle slowed down enough for the trooper to exit his cruiser and run toward the driver, troopers said.

When the trooper commanded the driver to, “stop,” the driver then hit the throttle in reverse, causing gravel to hit the trooper, according to the complaint.

Officials said that the Jeep then lost control and nearly struck the trooper. After this, the Jeep continued to reverse on Hudson Mill Road for approximately half a mile at a high rate of speed/ The jeep then reversed onto Preston County Route 15 and fled from the area.

Duane White

The passengers identified the driver of the Jeep as Duane Matthew White, 35, of Albright. White’s driving caused the passengers to fear for their safety, which is why they exited the Jeep, according to troopers.

White has been charged with felony charges of obstructing an officer and fleeing from an officer. He is currently being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.