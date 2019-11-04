Preston Co. Sheriff’s Dept. looking for armed and dangerous couple, one wanted for murder

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Sheriff’s Department wants people to be on the lookout for a couple, considered armed and dangerous, in connection to a shooting death that happened Sunday in Terra Alta.

According to a statement from Capt. T.N. Tichnell, 33 year old Aaron Glenn Hoard, of Morgantown, is wanted for the murder of 38 year old Grant Felton, of Terra Alta, who was shot, Sunday at Shorthorns Saloon.

Officials say Hoard fled the scene and is believed to be with his girlfriend Machaela J. Jeffries, and possibly their one year old child. Deputies say she is helping Hoard evade arrest in a 2018 black Dodge Ram pickup truck, with a West Virginia license plate that reads 73Y 340.

The two are considered armed and dangerous and police are warning the public to avoid contact with them and call 911 if they are spotted or contact the Preston County Sheriff’s Department.