Preston County Commission discuss ambulance territory in a special meeting

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Preston County Commission held a special meeting Thursday night at the 911 Center to speak to first responders.

Preston County Commission special meeting

The commission received a letter from Mountaineer Ambulance, which serves the residents in the southern region of Preston County, stating that they were unable to function, providing coverage at this time. After speaking to all EMS representatives, the commission voted to allow KAMP Ambulance to cover the county’s southern region and assess Mountaineer Ambulance’s situation in three months.

“We needed to be aware of what the other crews could handle. And they were very upfront and honest with us tonight, and it made the decision very easy. And I think for Kamp Ambulance knowing that they have the backup of Terra Alta and of also Bruceton, which are both paid squads, makes it a little bit easier to take those calls that are further out,” said Samantha Stone, Preston County Commissioner, and Commission President.

EMS Squad Representatives

Many EMS squads in attendance explained they are short-staffed and need or people with training to work on the squads. An EMS meeting will be held at KAMP Ambulance station Thursday, October, 29 at 6:30 p.m. for anyone wanting to learn more about the EMS services and join the discussion.