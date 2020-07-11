Preston County Farmers come together to host 2nd Annual Farm Crawl

REEDSVILLE, W.V.a. – Preston County Farmers hosted the second annual Farm Crawl to help the community learn about buying local.

Tiffany and Tyler Rice with their two young children.

More than 10 farms and breweries across all points of the county opened Saturday for tours and a look into how food is made. The event gives residents around the area the opportunity to get an inside look at the operations of locally owned and operated agricultural businesses, who may not normally have regular business hours.

Pike Mountain Farm owners Tiffany Rice and her husband Tyler have participated in the past two events and she stated that the event looked a little different this year, due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the region.

“We are having everyone socially distance here at Pike Mountain Farm,” Tiffany explained. “We’ve had very small crowds, we’re not taking large tour groups, just a few people here and there, walking the farm, touring, just out in the open air, seeing what everything looks like.”

Tiffany stated that since COVID-19 hit the area, Pike Mountain products have been flying off the shelves nearly as soon as they are finished being packaged. She explained one reason for this is that the farm offers a subscription box of food that has gained popularity throughout the past couple of months. She said that especially during times like this, people want to know where their food is coming from.

Baby chickens

“During the COVID season here, we have actually grown as a farm, farm sales. People wanting to know where their food comes from, where to get local food,” Tiffany described. “We have a online store and do pick up right here at the farm, so you can order online and socially distance while you pick up.”

The Farm Crawl will continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn about all of the local businesses that are participating across the county, click here.