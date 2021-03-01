Preston County man sentenced to 2 & 1/2 years on federal child porn charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Preston County man received his sentence Monday on a federal charge of sending pornography to a minor, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced Joshua Armstrong, 26 of Terra Alta, to 30 months in federal prison.

Armstrong pleaded guilty to one count of “Transfer of Obscenity to a Minor” in October 2020, admitting to sending obscene material to a minor under the age of 16 in Preston County in August 2016.

The West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

