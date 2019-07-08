Preston County officials continue to address flood damage

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. – Last weekend, heavy rains quickly turned into flooding around parts of Preston County and residents are left to deal with the damage.

Preston County officials have teamed up with emergency management crews and homeland security to asses roads, bridges, and residential properties throughout the affected areas.

“On Tuesday we traveled around the county, up at Aurora, up Saltlick, different areas like that and assessed damages. We have to meet certain thresholds so right now we’re still collecting as much data as we possibly can to get that turned in so that we can see if we do qualify for assistance,” said Samantha Stone, Preston County Commissioner.

Officials encourage those who do not carry flood insurance to reconsider after torrential rains took many unprepared residents by surprise.