Preston County recovering from recent flooding

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Thunderstorms hit late Saturday night, affecting Preston County, mainly the southern and southeastern areas. The Office of Emergency Management said this is what caused most of the flooding.

“It would run off of the hillsides and down onto some structures, so we did have some structural damages in that portion of the county. And then also we sustained some pretty heavy damage to the roadways and the road infrastructure in that part of the county also,” says assistant director Justin Wolfe.

Officials are currently seeking damage reports to see exactly how much damage was done. This process starts by looking for what affected residents the most severely.

“Primarily what we look for is damage done structurally to primary dwellings, so if you have like a camper or secondary home it wouldn’t impact us, but we are looking for structural damage to primary dwellings, particularly that displace residents from their homes,” said Wolfe.

The Division of Highways is also working to find and repair all damage. Five of the fifteen closed roadways have since been reopened.

“They’ve done an excellent job at trying to get the roadways cleaned back up. It will be a while before they are able to make things fully open, but they are doing a very good job at getting the roadways back open to where it is passable,” said Wolfe.

Both the Office of Emergency Management and the DOH are still working to find the total cost of the damage.