Preston County residents fight against cancer at Relay for Life

The Preston County Relay for Life was held Saturday at the Newburg Ballfield.

A large team of volunteers made the event possible.

Funds are raised year-round for the event and Saturday was the culmination of those efforts.

The goal this year was to raise $42 thousand.

All survivors released a butterfly and made a victory lap around the park.

“I’m a survivor, I lost my mom to cancer, I’ve lost other family members, and I have other family members that are survivors, so to me, this is just wonderful because all of the money goes toward research and helping the american cancer society stomp out cancer,” said Jocelyn Ridenour, lead organizer.

The event went on until 10 pm Saturday evening.