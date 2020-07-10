Preston County residents get their first chance for free COVID-19 testing

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Health Department along with several other agencies hosted a drive through testing facility Friday in Kingwood.

Along with Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase COVID-19 testing opportunities, the testing was prompted after a large spike in Preston County was linked to a Myrtle Beach trip.

Residents were able to go through the line, taking the comfort swab test. The free test is offered to anyone, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms.

“Well I think it’s important to find out because we know there are a lot of asymptomatic people out there running around,” said V.J. Davis the Preston County Health Department Administrator. “And this is a good opportunity for them to come and get tested and just check and be sure and this is a really good opportunity to do that.”

Free testing will continue tomorrow at Kingwood Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.