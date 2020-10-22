Preston County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing girl last seen in Bruceton Mills

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. – The Preston County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a girl who was last seen in Bruceton Mills on October 21.

Ava Shafer

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s office, juvenile Ava Shafer has been missing after being “very upset and scared.”

Shafer’s car was found parked just off the side of the road in Bruceton across from the lime shed.

Those who were driving in that area during the hours of 6:45 – 7:30 a.m. and noticed anything during this time frame or may have seen her is being asked to call the Preston County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 329-1611 or the West Virginia State Police (304) 329-1101.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to provide you with any updates that become available.